Tom Holland Once Pitched a James Bond Origin Story Movie That Got Rejected: 'It Didn't Work'

Tom Holland had big ideas about a James Bond reboot.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor once pitched his idea for a young 007 movie to Sony, he recalled in an interview with Total Film. Though the idea didn't get bought, it did lead to connections that facilitated his role as Nathan Drake opposite Mark Whalberg in the upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted.

"I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond," Holland said. "It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

He continued, "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation."

The most recent star to portray Bond was Daniel Craig, who concluded his stint in last year's No Time to Die, his fifth and final 007 film.

Last month, Holland suggested to PEOPLE it might be time to pass the torch of Peter Parker since first being cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015.

"I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," Holland said. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Holland added.