Tom Holland Would 'Of Course' Be Okay with a Gay Spider-Man: MCU 'Needs to Represent More'

Tom Holland is on board for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s push towards more inclusion.

The Spider-Man: Far from Home actor assured the Sunday Times that he would “of course” be okay with Spider-Man/Peter Parker being gay. The movement for an LGTBQ superhero has exploded as Marvel president Kevin Feige recently promised to up its representation.

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands,” Holland, 23, said after being asked about a gay Spider-Man. “But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

Holland added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Image zoom Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home Columbia Pictures

Feige, who spearheads the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave an interview last month in which he revealed that an LGBTQ hero is coming to the franchise.

“We haven’t been shy about saying that that’s coming and that there’s much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future,” Feige, 46, told i09 in June. “[It’s] coming soon.”

The promise comes after the MCU featured its first openly gay character in Avengers: Endgame, albeit a small one. The revelation came early in the movie while Chris Evans‘ Captain America leads a support group for those left behind after Thanos wiped half the universe’s population.

In it, co-director Joel Russo plays a man talking about a date he went on with another guy, and how both broke down at different points of the meal.

Spider-Man: Far from Home — also starring Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders — is in theaters now.