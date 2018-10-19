Tom Holland Shows Off New Spidey Suit for Upcoming Spider-Man Movie on Jimmy Kimmel Live

With great power comes a great new suit!

Tom Holland, also known as Peter Parker, also known as the Spider-Man, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, shocking fans when he showed off his new look for the upcoming Marvel flick Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The surprise appearance started when Kimmel‘s cohost Guillermo Rodriguez ran onstage wearing the famous red mask while pretending to shoot webs from his wrist — one of Spidey’s go-to moves.

But it wasn’t long before Holland, 22, caught up to Rodriguez and yelled “Give me back my mask!” while wearing a traffic cone on his head, presumably to protect his identity. After an epic reveal of the Avengers: Infinity Wars star’s face, Kimmel asked him how his mask got stolen in the first place.

“It’s a long story, Jimmy. It’s a sad story, too” Holland began. “I ran out of web fluid. I was waiting for the B38 [bus] and he snuck up behind me and stole it right off my head.”

When Kimmel questioned why Holland’s “spidey sense” didn’t notice the prank, he responded, “That’s for threats! He’s not really all that threatening.”

After Kimmel reprimanded his sidekick and Holland insisted that he needed to get back to set, Rodriguez agreed to return the mask, prompting Holland to call out its “really weird” smell.

“That’s tequila!” the thief quipped back.

This isn’t the first time Holland has delighted Jimmy Kimmel fans with an appearance on the talk show. In April, the actor, along with his fellow Avengers, participated in the classic segment where actors read aloud mean tweets about themselves.

Holland’s insult? “I bet Tom Holland is one of those whities who claps when the plane lands.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated for release in the summer of 2019.