Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Tom Holland recalled a hilarious story in which his mom phoned “the biggest studio in the world” to make sure he could use the restroom while filming

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.

After co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, had mentioned that he donned a Spider-Man suit while shooting his and Ripa's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films, the actor asked him if his suit had a zipper. "And you know what I mean by 'a zipper,' " Holland said before launching into his story, mentioning that his suit didn't have one.

"On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks," Holland began.

"I remember calling my mom up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, 'Mom, I'm really struggling, I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom,' " he continued. "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?' "

After Holland had told the producer that his kidneys were fine and inquired as to why they were asking, the producer replied, "Well, your mom called us…"

"Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!' " Holland said, which got an uproar of laughter from the audience, as well as from Kelly Ripa, 51, and Seacrest.

During his appearance on the morning talk show on Friday, Holland also addressed rumors that he and girlfriend Zendaya bought a house together in South London.