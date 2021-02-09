Tom Holland Says His Mom Was 'Furious' with Him After He Sent Troubling Footage of Him in Cherry

Tom Holland's latest film role didn't exactly please his mother.

The 24-year-old actor opened up about his new film Cherry and his parents' reaction to it in the latest issue of Esquire.

In Cherry, Holland plays an Army medic who returns home from the Iraq war with undiagnosed PTSD and develops a heroin addiction. It is based on the 2018 book of the same name by Nico Walker.

When Holland sent his mom a scene from the film in which he's seen writhing in a prison cell, he didn't get the reaction he expected.

"Biggest mistake ever," Holland said of sending the footage to his mother, Nicola Frost. "I was like, 'This is how my day's going,' and she was furious with me."

"I guess I wasn't thinking right, and I was like, 'Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum,'" he recalled. "In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done. I think when my mum goes to see my films, in particular, the things she likes the most are the moment she goes, 'Oh, that's my little boy.' But in this film there's nothing like that."

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star said his parents, including dad Dominic Holland, have already watched Cherry for a second time.

"They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin," he said. "They are really proud, and they really liked it."

Cherry was directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed a number of Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame.

Joe, 49, told Vanity Fair back in November that Holland's character "travels a great distance over a 15-year period" during the events of the film.

"The movie's broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It's shot with different lenses, different production design," he said. "One's got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror."

Joe added, "There's a bit of gonzo in it. It's raw in its tone. He's a character in existential crisis."