See Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Hunt for Lost Treasures in Uncharted Trailer

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are on a quest for the "biggest treasure that's never been found."

On Thursday, Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for Uncharted, the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game series by Naughty Dog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to open in theaters early next year on Feb. 18, the Ruben Fleischer (Venom)-directed film follows the story of Nathan, a young man thought to be the descendant of Sir Francis Drake, who was the first known person to travel the world by boat in a single expedition from 1577 to 1580.

The video games follow an adult Nathan as he travels the world in search of lost treasures. Holland, 25, is playing a younger version of the character than has been seen in the games, while Wahlberg, 50, stars as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Nathan's mentor.

Alongside the duo, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland Credit: CTMG, Inc.

In the newly-released trailer, Holland's Nathan says in a voice-over, "There are places out there you can't find on any map, they're not gone — they're just lost," before a scene of him interacting with Wahlberg's Sully in a bar plays for viewers.

As the duo looks upon a map in a follow-up scene, Nathan notices that it marks Ferdinand Magellan's path around the world, before he points out a treasure from the expedition, which Sully says is worth "5 billion, easy."

The trailer then shows more scenes from the pair's globetrotting and treasure hunting, including one of Nathan telling the film's villain — played by Banderas, 61 — that he likes to "dabble" in collecting, while another of Gabrielle's Braddock holding a weapon against Sully's neck shows in the next shot.

"My family has been looking for this fortune for a very long time. So much blood," Banderas adds in the clip, before more action-packed scenes from the trailer play.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland Credit: CTMG, Inc.

While recently chatting with British GQ, Holland spoke about the challenges of playing the beloved video game character.

"As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character," he said. "I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.' I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy — basically be Mark Wahlberg."

"My character is supposed to be a f------ action hero in this moment! Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps," Holland added. "… It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."