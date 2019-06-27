Tom Holland Recalls Stan Lee Gave Him ‘the Entire History’ of Spider-Man Before He Died

Stan Lee had a special moment with the latest star to step into his most famous character before he died.

Spider-Man: Far from Home actor Tom Holland told PEOPLE at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere that he first met the late Marvel creator over dinner after being cast as Spider-Man.

“He took my best friend and I out for dinner the first time I met him, and I was worried to ask too many Marvel questions because I didn’t think he’d want to talk about it,” Holland, 23, recalled on Wednesday. “He spent 45 minutes giving me the entire history of Spider-Man, and that just goes to show how much love and passion went into these projects and into these books. And I’m so honored that I got the chance to know him, and get to meet him, and become his friend. He’ll never be forgotten and I will be forever grateful.”

Lee died in Nov. 2018 at the age of 95, just half a year before the release of the saga-ending Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up the over 20 Marvel movies that came before it.

Sadly, the Marvel mastermind didn’t get to see the finished product before his death.

“Stan loved to wait to see the final movie at the premiere, so unfortunately he did not get to see the finished movie. Stan got a download of the full story the day he came and shot his cameo,” Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed after the movie’s release.

Image zoom Laura Harrier and Tom Holland with Stan Lee Victor Chavez/WireImage

But while he didn’t make it to the premiere, Lee still made one of his iconic cameos in the movie. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that the cameo, which features Lee dressed as a ’70s version of himself, is the last one the late comic book writer ever filmed.

“It’s his last one committed to film,” Joe Russo told Mashable. “I have to say, I think it’s astonishing that this would be his last cameo. It’s just kind of mind-boggling that he made it to the end of this run. I can’t believe it.”

Lee’s last public appearance was at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in April 2018, which was part one of the two-part epic that concluded the storyline Marvel started in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 2.