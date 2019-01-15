Tom Holland Faces Off Against Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far from Home Trailer

Your favorite neighborhood superhero is back!

Tom Holland suits up again for Spider-Man: Far from a Home, a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which saw Peter Parker battle the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton.

This time, Parker dukes it out with a mysterious villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal who makes a brief appearance at the end of the trailer.

Gyllenhaal confirmed his role in the film via his first-ever Instagram post in December.

Far From Home finds Parker and his high school classmates on a field trip in Europe where Spider-Man is called into action once some bad stuff starts to go down.

Also returning for the action are Zendaya as M.J., Keaton, and Marisa Tomei as Parker’s very attractive Aunt May. Meanwhile Samuel L. Jackson also makes a surprise appearance as Avengers favorite Nick Fury.

Spider-Man: Far from Home was directed by Jon Watts and is set for release on July 5, 2019.