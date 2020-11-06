Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch are reportedly joining Tom Holland for Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland Gives a First Look at Spider-Man 3 : 'Wear a Mask, I'm Wearing Two'

Tom Holland is giving a new look at Spider-Man 3.

The actor, 24, shared a photo of himself on Friday in the iconic blue and red suit wearing a surprising new addition — a white PPE face mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...," Holland wrote in the caption.

The photo was reposted by Sony Pictures and the Spider-Man: Far from Home Twitter accounts.

The new photo comes one month after reports Benedict Cumberbatch would join Holland in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel as his Marvel character Doctor Strange, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Strange will take on more of a mentor role to Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man after Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man 3 was intended to begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia in October, THR reported.

Also in October, Jamie Foxx was reported to be in talks to reprise his role of Electro in Holland’s Spider-Man sequel.

Foxx first played the character in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero.

While story details for the upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, it’s expected Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon will reprise their franchise roles in the new film.