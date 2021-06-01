Tom Holland Gets Birthday Love from Movie Mom Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and More

Tom Holland is being celebrated by some of his famous pals as he rings in turning 25

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Tom Holland as he celebrates turning 25!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor rang in his birthday on Tuesday and some of his famous pals are commemorating his special day with sweet and hilarious posts about the star.

"Happy Birthday Tom! 25! Can't believe it. Sending you love. 🚀♥️ " Holland's onscreen mom Naomi Watts wrote in an Instagram post of the two at the premiere of their 2012 movie The Impossible.

Mark Ruffalo decided to wish his Avengers costar a happy birthday by teasing him for his tendency to accidentally spoil plot points in Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @therussobrothers twin, @tomholland2013 🥳" Ruffalo joked under a photo of the two gazing at each other while holding hands in an interview.

Holland got another special birthday shoutout from Jake Gyllenhaal, who played the villain Quentin Beck/Mysterio in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home. The actor posted a cute selfie of the two looking disheveled in-between takes on the set of their movie on his Instagram story.

"HBD @tomholland2013," he wrote. "I miss ussss."

Jake Gyllenhaal wishes Tom Holland a happy birthday Credit: Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram

The two seemed to grow close while filming their movie back in 2019, often engaging in playful banter with each other and sharing hilarious stories about their time on set when doing press for the film.

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Victor Chavez/Getty

"Every single time we would shake hands, he would start laughing, so I'd start laughing, and we both couldn't stop laughing," Gyllenhaal recounted about filming their first scene in Spider-Man: Far from Home in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "That went on for about 30 minutes. It was about 45 to 50 takes, and it was a disaster."

"I don't even remember what was funny about it," Holland added. "There was something about the scene where Jake and I just could not keep a straight face."

Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo also wished Holland a happy birthday with a behind-the-scenes clip of him in the movie Cherry.

"Happy Birthday Hot Shot. That bathroom better be spotless…"