Tom Holland Discusses How He Blew His Audition for Star Wars: 'I Just Couldn't Stop Laughing'

Tom Holland is reminiscing about the time he didn't make the cut to be in a Star Wars film.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star, 25, appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones on Thursday, during which he took part in the tradition of sampling increasingly spicier hot sauces on chicken wings opposite host Sean Evans.

At one point in their chat, Holland recalled the time he was up for a role in the Star Wars franchise — presumably for 2015's The Force Awakens — and blew the audition because he laughed at the person reading the droid's lines opposite him.

"I just remember thinking, 'There's no way this lady's going to read the robot's lines opposite me,' just because that would be ridiculous," Holland shared. "I don't remember what my line was, but it was, 'Let's get back to the falcon!' And then this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment and she just was like, 'beep-beep-boop-boop...' "

After the first try, Holland laughed and asked if she was being serious, and when she read the lines again, he still couldn't keep it together.

"I remember sort of saying, 'You're not actually going to do that, right?' And she was like, 'Well yeah, the robot's part of the scene, he's the character,' " he added. "I just got the giggles, because you know when you realize you've got something so wrong? I just couldn't stop laughing."

Ahead of his story, Holland mentioned that he didn't think that was the reason he didn't get the job. "I think John Boyega was just better for the role than me," he said.

While the star didn't make it into the Star Wars universe, he of course is part of the MCU thanks to his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and he shared how he is a huge Marvel fan.

"When Black Panther was coming out, Robert Downey Jr. was making Doctor Dolittle in London, and he was staying down the road from where I live. He invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house," Holland recalled. "[Tom's brother] Paddy comes running in to the room and he's holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift."

"That's a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined it very late," Holland continued. "That souvenir, that's from the original film, that's the birthplace of this incredible world that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and Marvel have created, and Downey and [Iron Man director Jon] Favreau kickstarted. To have something from that film is a huge honor."

As for his upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Dec. 17, Holland could not contain his enthusiasm for the movie or his character.

"It's the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," he said. "It's so fun and exciting, it's emotional, it's heartfelt. It's been such an honor to play Spider-Man for all this time, and for it to come to this point. Honestly, he means the world to me."