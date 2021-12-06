Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal told GQ last month that she wanted Tom Holland to star in the role

Tom Holland Confirms He Will Star as Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic: 'The Script Came in a Week Ago'

Tom Holland will soon be dancing in a Hollywood icon's shoes.

While speaking with the Associated Press at an event on Sunday evening for his upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home — which is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 17 — the 25-year-old actor noted that he will star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The script came in a week ago," Holland told the publication. "I haven't read it yet, they haven't given it to me."

Holland's revelation came after Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal detailed to GQ that she wanted the actor to star in the role. "There are very few actors working now who are versatile in the way that he is," she told the magazine last month. "And he's the hardest-working person that I know."

"She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath," Holland added to the AP of Pascal, 63, with a laugh. "And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."

During the Sunday night event promoting Holland's latest Spider-Man film, the actor attended a photocall alongside film costar Zendaya.

There, the pair — who were spotted kissing earlier this year — posed for photographers, striking serious glances at one moment before sharing a laugh shortly after.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

For the outing, Holland wore a striped dress shirt with a leather jacket and black pants, which he paired with black shoes.

Zendaya, meanwhile, paired a sequin-covered gray blazer dress with tights adorned with silver beading. She accessorized her look with spider-web earrings — a nod to the upcoming blockbuster film.

RELATED VIDEO: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on Playing Spider-Man: It's "An Extension of My Childhood Dreams"

Holland and Zendaya sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car in photos obtained by Page Six. A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that the duo was romantically involved at that time as well.

Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during his interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," the actor said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."