Tom Holland Catches Jake Gyllenhaal Practicing Spider-Man Moves by Himself: 'Just Drying My Hands'

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t have the titular role in the upcoming Spider-Man film, but that didn’t stop the actor from practicing his superhero moves when he thought nobody was watching.

An Instagram Story video shared by Tom Holland — who actually does play the masked crime crusader — shows the actor, 22, thanking his fans in Brazil on behalf of the entire cast for a “fantastic” Saturday at the Comic-Con there.

However, as he moved across the hotel room, he stumbled across Gyllenhaal, who will be playing villain Mysterio, pretending to shoot webs out of his hands in the bathroom mirror.

“Jake, what are you doing?” Holland asks, laughing at his costar.

Downplaying what he was caught doing, Gyllenhaal responds, “Just drying my hands,” and immediately moves to shut the door.

“Okay,” Holland replies, clearly not convinced.

Just days earlier, Gyllenhaal, 37, confirmed he is starring in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. In his first-ever post on Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself holding up a Spider-Man comic book titled The Return of the Man Called Mysterio!

“Whoa,” the actor says in the clip. “What the f—!”

He cheekily wrote in the caption, “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.”

In the comments, his costar Zendaya, 22, applauded the actor with emojis while fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, 51, wrote back, “Same,” including a sad face emoji.

The upcoming sequel follows Holland’s Peter Parker and his classmates as they head to Europe for a trip where he finds himself trying to save his friends from Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who is also known as Quentin Beck.

The news comes after it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in May that the Stronger actor was in talks to star in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Gyllenhaal spoke to Entertainment Weekly in October and teased a little bit about his role in the film.

“I would say, with Jon Watts who directed the movie, what makes this installment of that franchise so great is that there is an intimacy to it,” he said at the time. “And there is a sense of the scenes, with the casting in particular and also the storytelling, that you feel that you’re actually in the movie with human beings in it. That’s what it feels like when you’re working.”



Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters in July 2019.