The actor also revealed Spider-Man 3 is the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made"

Tom Holland Carries Brother on His Shoulders on Spider-Man Set: 'One of the Highlights of My Career'

Tom Holland is taking the time to bond with his younger brother — even when he's busy at work on the set of Spider-Man 3.

The 24-year-old actor shared a sweet photo of himself and his brother Harry, 21, on the set of the upcoming Marvel film on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in his Spider-Man costume, Holland impressively carried his younger brother on his shoulders.

"Today was easily one of the highlights of my career," Holland wrote in the caption. "For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!!!"

Holland teased the third entry into the Spider-Man franchise in an interview with Variety on Thursday, saying "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," Holland said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s— who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Holland also revealed he was interested in directing his first feature after working with Anthony and Joe Russo on Cherry.

"I've been trying to scratch that itch for a really long time. And my younger brother Harry and I have been writing a script together," he said. "We managed to acquire the rights to a book series that we loved as kids."