Tom Holland Calls Nadia Parkes 'Stunning' as She Shares Photo of Him During Their Golf Date

Tom Holland is enjoying quality time with Nadia Parkes.

The Spider-Man star, 24, shared a photo of Parkes on Instagram Sunday during their outing on a golf course. "How stunning.... are those golf clubs," Holland joked in his caption.

The English actress, who is best known for her roles in Doctor Who and The Spanish Princess, also posted a candid photo of Holland on the golf course. "If you can’t beat em, join em," Parkes captioned her Instagram image of the actor, who was dressed in a red polo and black slacks.

"Fairway to heaven 😍," Holland wrote in the comments section of her post. "Tiger don’t be mad. I always wear red on a Sunday," he wrote in a separate comment.

Among those to comment on Holland's photo of Parkes were Charlie Puth and Jake Gyllenhaal, who wrote: "Love golf. Great game. ❤️."

Holland first posted about Parkes on July 27 when he shared a captionless Instagram photo of the London-based actress, who wore a mask during their scooter outing.

Two months before, the pair sparked relationship rumors in May.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Holland has been enjoying rounds of his favorite sport, golf.

Most recently, the star shared a photo of his loved ones, including brothers Sam and Paddy, on the fairway. "Who do you think I miss the most?" he wrote about the family reunion.

Holland recently returned to work and started filming his forthcoming movie Uncharted, based on the video game series in which he will play Nathan Drake. He shared a photo of the first day on set, posting an image of his set chair that had the name Nate on it.