Tom Holland and Zendaya were first linked again in July after they were seen kissing in a car

Tom Holland Calls Zendaya 'My MJ' in Sweet Spider-Man-Themed Birthday Tribute — See the Photo

Tom Holland made his relationship with Zendaya Instagram official in the sweetest of ways.

The Spider-Man actor, 25, wished his costar and girlfriend a happy 25th birthday on Wednesday with a cozy mirror selfie of the two in costume for their Marvel roles.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're [sp] up xxx," Holland captioned the shot, which shows him in his Spider-Man suit with Zendaya close behind him as she takes the picture with a camera.

The post comes weeks after the two have started showing off their real-life love in public.

They were first linked again in early July when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car.

Since being spotted earlier this summer, Holland and Zendaya have been seen attending a friend's wedding together and grabbing dinner out.

zendaya, tom holland Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved, though they were linked to other people in the years between the latest sightings.

This is not the first (or even second!) time a Spider-Man franchise has yielded real-life romance. Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire began dating while shooting 2002's Spider-Man, but ended their relationship before shooting 2007's Spider-Man 3.