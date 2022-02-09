"It was very painful, but very rewarding," the Spider-Man star said of the serious stunt

Tom Holland Says Being 'Hit by a Car' During Stunt on Set for Uncharted 'Was a Lot of Fun'

Tom Holland will never forget filming one particular stunt in Uncharted.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Friday, the 25-year-old actor cited his most memorable day of filming as the one where he got hit by a car more than a dozen times.

Summing up the scene as "pretty impressive" and "a lot of fun," Holland told THR it was "very painful, but very rewarding."

"It's a pretty cool thing when someone says, 'How was your day today?' And I'm like, 'Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.' And people are like, 'Wait, what?,' " he said. "So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it's one of the best stunts in the movie. It's really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights."

Based on the popular video game series, Uncharted stars Holland as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan as they search for treasure and Drake's brother, Sam. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Filming for Uncharted began shortly after Holland wrapped production on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters in December. Holland told THR that he was almost overworked during that time, before speaking up.

"On Uncharted, there was a point in time where I had to make the call and say, 'Guys, I'm going to need a weekend because if not, I'm going to sort of fall apart.' I got quite a nasty bit of tendinitis in my hamstring, which held me back quite a bit, but thankfully, that was more toward the end of the shoot," he explained.

"But the studio was fantastic. They were incredibly helpful," Holland continued. "They understood and recognized how hard I was working, and they gave me the time off that I needed."

Having Sony Pictures producing both movies was helpful for Holland, too. "Yeah, that's where I was so lucky," he said, voicing gratitude for his "incredible relationship" with Sony Pictures Entertainment and CEO Tom Rothman.

"I have a lot of friends who had multiple movies planned at different studios, and when the lockdown happened, they then had to juggle the schedules of two different studios. Whereas because mine were both made by the same people, I didn't have that problem," Holland explained. "Both of them got pushed back at the same time."