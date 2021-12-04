"I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool," Tom Holland said during an interview alongside Zendaya on The Graham Norton Show

Tom Holland and Zendaya Joke About Their Height Difference: 'I Would Land Before Him'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are taking their height difference in stride.

Though Holland is the superhero in the Spider-Man films, he stands several inches shorter than Zendaya. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told a hilarious story about how the inches between them created some issues while filming stunts for the upcoming film.

"There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there," Zendaya explained. "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"So, what would happen?" she prompted Holland, who then said the pair were utilizing a safety procedure called a "bottom mark" for the scene.

"The 'bottom mark' is a thing that they do in stunts that is basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecaps," he said before lamenting: "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

He continued, getting up to demonstrate: "She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

To his credit, Zendaya joked that Holland was "very lovely" about it. "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you,' " she said.

"It's so nice to be caught for a change," he laughed.

While he's now embracing how tall he stands, Holland recently revealed during an interview for GQ's Men of the Year issue that he used to do anything he could to conceal his true height.

"I'd do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me," he revealed. As he's aged, Holland said he's found confidence in controlling what he can.

"I cannot do anything about my height," he told GQ. "I can put on more muscle."

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland, both 25, were romantically involved.

Last month, Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."