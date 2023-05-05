Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco

The Spider-Man stars checked out game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco, not far from where Zendaya grew up in Oakland

By
Published on May 5, 2023 07:51 AM
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Warrior mode!

Tom Holland and Zendaya were back in the actress and singer's hometown on Thursday to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 in San Francisco. Zendaya grew up in Oakland, which is in the Bay Area.

Blending in with the crowd, the Spider-Man stars were dressed casually for Game 2 of the series at Chase Center. Holland, 26, wore a light gray sweatshirt while the Emmy winner, also 26, went low-key in a white baby tee, black Warriors cap and gold-rimmed eyeglasses.

In some of the snaps captured from their date night, Zendaya snacked on popcorn and looked chill while keeping her eyes on the court while Holland seemed laser-focused on the game as well. The Euphoria star was later captured with a beaming smile.

Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Last week, the duo took in one of Usher's My Way: The Las Vegas Residency on April 27. Zendaya shared a clip of the pair celebrating at Sin City's Dolby Live.

"When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," she captioned the video, which is no longer viewable on her Instagram Story. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an Usher concert."

Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dune star even got a shout-out from her music idol.

"Zendaya is in the house, ladies and gentlemen," Usher, 44, said to the crowd, shouting out their date night in another clip where he called out the English actor. "Tom Holland is in the house, ladies and gentlemen."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

They made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland called Zendaya "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

zendaya and tom holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland in December 2021. shutterstock

Since then, they've kept their romance mostly away from the public eye, save for a red carpet here and there. In honor of Holland's 26th birthday on June 1, 2022, Zendaya shared a sweet photo of them on Instagram, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

In March, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appeared to be engraved with her boyfriend's initials. Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of the Emmy winner's glossy bubblegum pink manicure, which included the ring, sparking speculation.

Although the script initials appeared to be "TH" for the Uncharted star's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial.

