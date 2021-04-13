The actor is next set to appear in the Disney+ series Loki, streaming on June 11

Tom Hiddleston on Why He Stepped Back from Acting: It Was 'a Moment of Consideration'

Tom Hiddleston's break from acting in films came after "a moment of consideration" for the actor.

Just two months away from making a comeback as Loki in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, the 40-year-old British star told Empire, "A few things crossed my path and I thought carefully about them, but they didn't feel quite right, so I didn't do them."

Time away from a film set allowed Hiddleston more time at home, something for which he expressed appreciation.

"I'd been playing so many different people in so many different parts of the world, and it's very important to distinguish what's real and in one's own life, and look after those things," Hiddleston said. "Because if you don't look after them, they can be lost, or they can be marginalized, and then you come home one day and they're not there anymore."

The actor relates to a point of view shared by Tilda Swinton's character, Eve, in the Jim Jarmusch vampire drama that he co-starred in, Only Lovers Left Alive.

"She says life is about surviving things, appreciating nature, nurturing kindness and friendship, and dancing," he said. "So perhaps, in the moment, I needed to come back and do it. I don't know, to be honest, that I danced a lot. I should have danced more. But I'm sure there are some people who'd say I've danced far too much."

Hiddleston's last film was 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which saw his character make off with the Tesseract and disappear. His upcoming Disney+ series is set to pick up where Endgame left off, showing fans exactly where Loki went after escaping from the Avengers.

The actor is set to appear in the Disney+ series What If…? and the miniseries The Essex Serpent.