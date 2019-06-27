Tom Hiddleston Is Making His Broadway Debut in Revival of the Play Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston is preparing to take Broadway by storm later this summer.

The 38-year-old actor is starring in the revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, which follows the story of the marriage between Robert (Hiddleston) and Emma (Zawe Ashton) as well as Emma’s affair with Robert’s friend Jerry (Charlie Cox).

The play first premiered in London at the National Theatre in 1978 and made its Broadway debut in 1980. A 2013 revival took place with Rafe Spall and Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, who are married in real life.

Performances for Hiddleston’s revival begin August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and will run for 17 weeks after officially opening to the public on Sept. 5.

While this is Hiddleston’s first time on Broadway, it’s certainly not his first time on a theater stage. The Avengers: Endgame actor began his career as a theater actor in the U.K. in plays such as Hamlet, Coriolanus, Ivanov and The Changeling, to name a few.

He recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his work in the theater changed the course of his professional life, saying it allowed him to meet actor and director Kenneth Branagh.

“It had a life-changing effect on me. It happened quite organically, almost by accident,” Hiddleston said of his friendship with Branagh.

“He saw me in a Shakespeare production in a theater in London, he then asked me to perform with him in the television series Wallander for the BBC,” Hiddleston explained. “We then did a Chekhov play in the West End, and then he cast me as Loki in the first Thor film.”

He added, “So actually we ended up spending about 12 months working together in different media.”

Hiddleston is now preparing for his own TV show for Disney+, Loki, although he couldn’t say much about what the series would entail.

“I knew [Loki] was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty,” Hiddleston said of his character.

He added, “All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure, but I can’t explain why.”