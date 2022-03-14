Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline

The Loki actor and The Marvels actress co-starred in the 2019 play Betrayal and have been dating ever since

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are one truly Marvel-ous couple.

The duo first met while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal, and have kept their relationship pretty much out of the spotlight ever since.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," Hiddleston previously said about why he doesn't discuss his romantic relationships during an interview with The Telegraph. "I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

While Hiddleston has refrained from speaking publicly about his relationship with Ashton, they have given us a few glimpses of their love story over the years with their rare outings. Not to mention, Ashton is slated to join Hiddleston in the MCU as she stars in The Marvels in 2023.

Learn more about their relationship timeline ahead.

August 2019: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton star in Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In August 2019, the two costarred in the revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal, where they played a married couple named Robert and Emma opposite Daredevil's Charlie Cox, whose character Jerry has an affair with Emma. Interestingly enough, the 2013 revival of the play starred another real-life couple, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Not only did the play mark Hiddleston's Broadway debut, but he was later nominated for Best Actor in a Play at the Tony Awards.

August 2019: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton spark dating rumors

Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock Credit: Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Shortly after sharing the stage together, Hiddleston and Ashton sparked dating rumors when they were spotted attending the US Open together. The Sun later reported that they had been dating since February of that year, with a source telling the publication, "Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way."

February 2021: Zawe Ashton joins the MCU

Charlie Cox as "Loki", Tom Hiddleston as "Daredevil", and Zawe Ashton as "Captain Marvel" Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In February 2021, Deadline reported that Ashton had joined the cast of The Marvels opposite Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Though no other details were revealed at the time, she is rumored to be playing the villain in the upcoming film, which is slated to release in early 2023. (Larson and Ashton stoked the rumors further with a seemingly significant Instagram.) Seeing that Hiddleston is well-known for playing the lovable villain Loki, her casting couldn't be more perfect.

September 2021: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton vacation together

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In September 2021, paparazzi caught the private couple showing rare PDA as they vacationed in Ibiza, Spain. The two could be seen sharing a kiss as they took a dip in the water.

September 2021: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend their first public event as a couple

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

After more than two years of dating, Hiddleston and Ashton seemingly confirmed their romance as they posed together at the 2021 Tony Awards. In addition to taking photos with their Betrayal costar Charlie Cox on the red carpet, they also shared a sweet moment together inside the show.

March 2022: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton hold hands at the BAFTAs

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images