Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged Three Years After Starring on Broadway Together
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are ready to say "I do!"
The Loki actor, 41, and the Velvet Buzzsaw actress, 37, are engaged, PEOPLE can confirm.
Reps for the stars declined to comment.
The pair starred together in the play Betrayal on Broadway in 2019, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards back in September. The play starred Hiddleston as Robert, a man whose wife Emma (played by Ashton) is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The story follows the infidelity in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.
At the 2022 BAFTA Awards over the weekend, Ashton sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed with a ring on her wedding finger.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Hiddleston is known for playing anti-hero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Ashton is joining the Avengers world with a part in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, in theaters Feburary 2023.
"Everyone is entitled to a private life," Hiddleston, who previously dated Taylor Swift, said about why he doesn't discuss romantic relationships during a 2017 interview with The Telegraph.
"I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."