Tom Hardy Eats People as Venom in Wild Trailer for Spider-Man Spinoff Movie

Tom Hardy goes to the dark side in the new trailer for Venom.

In the upcoming spinoff from the Spider-Man franchise (Venom is a famous villain in the comic books), Hardy plays journalist Eddie Brock. While investigating the mysterious Life Foundation run by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), Eddie becomes infected with one of the alien creatures in Carlton’s lab — turning him into the titular anti-hero.

The trailer goes on to show that Carlton is clearly up to no good, forcing Venom into action to try and stop his awful plans.

Venom

Michelle Williams costars as Eddie’s love interest, although she’s only seen briefly in the footage.

And while Venom is out to fight evil, his methods aren’t exactly heroic. When a robber tries to steal from a convenient store, Venom snarls, “We will eat both your arms and then both of your legs and then we will eat your face right off your head. You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you? Going down the street like a turd in the wind.”

Yikes.

Venom opens October 5.