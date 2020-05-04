Tom Hardy looked unrecognizable in full makeup as Al Capone for his new film in a photograph taken by Greg Williams

Tom Hardy Looks Unrecognizable as Al Capone in Extraordinary Transformation for New Film

Tom Hardy transformed completely for his latest movie role.

The actor, 42, appeared almost unrecognizable as an aged Al Capone in a snapshot taken by photographer Greg Williams on Instagram over the weekend.

Williams revealed the actor's new look for the upcoming Josh Trank-directed film Capone with the caption, "@tomhardy as #AlCapone in @joshuatrank ‘s #Capone out soon. Amazing make up by @audreydoyle1 #Fonzo #tomhardy #joshtrank #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #LeicaSL."

Hardy's eyes are gleaming behind a face full of old age makeup, including many wrinkles and several scars as he holds a cigar in between his lips.

In April, Trank debuted the first trailer for Capone, a biopic that chronicles the final chapter of the infamous gangster's life. Prior to his death in 1947, Capone became a household name for his crimes during the Prohibition era, and the movie — previously titled Fonzo — sheds light on the "untold story" of the man's final years.

In the trailer, Hardy shows off his transformation into Capone, appearing almost unrecognizable under layers of hair and makeup effects, and always completing the look with a lit cigar between his lips.

The movie also stars Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Cardellini, who plays Capone's wife, Mae.

This isn't the first time Hardy has completely changed his looks for a film. The actor held his own against Christian Bale in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises as Bane, wearing a mask that completely covered his face, while also changing his voice and bulking up on muscle for the role.

He did it again for 2015's The Revenant in which he starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom he famously lost a bet -- about whether or not Hardy would receive an Oscar nomination for his role in the film -- and had to get a tattoo which he debuted in January 2018.

"Tom and Leo made a bet — Leo believed that Tom’s portrayal was so awesome in The Revenant that he would be nominated for an award and Tom did not think he would be," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "[Hardy] was nominated. And afterward, he got the tattoo ‘Leo knows all.’ It was a bit in homage to Leo."