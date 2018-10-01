Tom Hardy Says His Favorite '30 to 40 Minutes' of Venom Were Cut from Finished Movie

It seems Venom won’t be arriving in theaters in the way its star Tom Hardy expected it to.

The British actor, 41, revealed some of his favorite scenes from the PG-13 rated movie were cut before its release.

“There are scenes that aren’t in this movie,” Hardy said in a paired interview with ComicsExplained. “There are like 30 to 40 minutes worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie.”

His costar, Riz Ahmed, laughed and asked, “Were they your favorite ones?”

“All of them, yeah,” Hardy admitted. “Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes that just never made it in.”

Ahmed, 35, jumped in and said, “That’s what’s in terms of you enjoyed filming them.”

“Doesn’t mean that they were any good, is what you were saying?” Hardy asked him playfully. “Is that what you’re saying? That they weren’t no good?”

Shrugging, Ahmed played along and said, “Sometimes. Well, if they if they didn’t make it into the film they weren’t any good, bro. I hate to break it to you.”

Joking, he added, “We all had a meeting and we watched it and we were like, ‘Tom enjoyed making it so much but it wasn’t…’ It wasn’t what you thought it was.”

Hardy took a long pause before saying, “Thanks, bro. And what was your favorite film, while we’re at it?”

“It was the scene that we did were — we had this scene together where you were much, much better than me and I’m really glad that they cut that out,” Ahmed said as Hardy laughed.

The film’s executive producer Matt Tolmach has meanwhile shot down rumors that Venom was intended to be R-rated, telling comicbook.com, “There isn’t some phantom version of the movie.

“Everyone is asking us that. Is there an R-rated cut sitting there? There isn’t.”

In the upcoming spinoff from the Spider-Man franchise (Venom is a famous villain in the comic books), Hardy plays journalist Eddie Brock. While investigating the mysterious Life Foundation run by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), Eddie becomes infected with one of the alien creatures in Carlton’s lab — turning him into the titular anti-hero.

Venom opens October 5.