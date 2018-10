The Revnant actor doesn’t just love pups and animals he can carry, he also enjoys the presence of the tallest animals. In July, Hardy compared being seen in public to spotting a giraffe on the street in an interview with Esquire. “Take as many pictures as you want, but one thing is always off limits — the kids. It’s like spotting a giraffe walking down the street. I get it,” he said. “I can see people’s behavior, I can see when a camera’s coming, I can see when a phone is moving, I can see people’s body language. There is no difference between that and a weapon, the hyper-vigilance. It’s just odd. I’m cool with that. But [pictures of my] kids are a f—— no.”