Tom Hardy Is Totally Unrecognizable as Al Capone in Fonzo First Look

Tom Hardy, is that you?

The 40-year-old actor looks completely unrecognizable as infamous crime boss Al Capone in the first look photo from upcoming crime drama Fonzo, released Wednesday by director Josh Trank on Twitter.

A cigar hanging from his mouth and a heavy wig/makeup combination covering his rugged good looks, Hardy has completely transformed into the Prohibition-era boss for the film.

Though no release date has been announced yet, the movie is expected to detail the final years of Capone’s life and his battle with dementia, which leaves him haunted by his violent past.

Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Noel Fisher, and Linda Cardellini also star — she’s playing Capone’s wife, Mae.

Al Capone ullstein bild/Getty

Tom Hardy Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock

Capone was one of the most history’s most notorious crime bosses, reigning over the Chicago Outfit, an Italian-American organized crime syndicate based in the city’s south side. He earned the nicknames Scarface, Big Boy, and Public Enemy No. 1 — the latter coming his way after the deadly Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, which saw seven rival gangs murdered in broad daylight.

In the 1930s, Capone would find himself in prison on federal charges of tax evasion. He was released nearly 10 years later, and died in 1947 from cardiac arrest after suffering a stroke. He was 48.

Tom Hardy MEGA

Tom Hardy MEGA

Meanwhile, on-set photos of Hardy previously dropped in April and May, the actor walking around on set, mid hair and makeup transformation.

All of Hardy’s tattoos have had to be covered up for the role, including he’s latest ink: a “Leo Knows All” tattoo on his right bicep.

The dad to 10-year-old Louis got the tattoo after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio over whether or not the 43-year-old would be nominated during awards season for his part in The Revenant, in which the both appeared. (The role earned DiCaprio the Oscar for Best Actor in 2016.)