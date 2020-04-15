Tom Hardy Is Here to Put Your Kid to Bed — Actor to Read Bedtime Stories for BBC Children's Channel

Image zoom BBC

In an effort to aid parents and keep children entertained as their day ends, Tom Hardy is set to take over bedtime story duty for an entire week.

BBC children’s channel CBeebies has secured the Venom actor to read aloud six nighttime stories on their Bedtime Stories series, a long-running program that Hardy previously appeared on back in 2016.

Scheduled to read one story a night over the course of a week from Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 1, Hardy will begin by reading Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo on the first night. That will then be followed by Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and finally The Problem with Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Each story will teach lessons about the current climate of the world, with focus on subjects such as long distance friendship and problem solving.

An additional story will come sometime later this year, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

The filming of each of the stories took place in Hardy’s own garden and were shot in accordance with the current social distancing guidelines.

Hardy, 42, will be joined by his adorable French bulldog, Blue, and according to BBC, he will introduce the first book with a personal message.

“Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too,” he will say.

BBC shared that Hardy’s 2016 appearance on Bedtime Stories has generated more than one million requests on the BBC iPlayer, making him the most popular celebrity to appear on the program. David Schwimmer, Ewan McGregor and Rosamund Pike are just some of the many who have appeared on the popular program.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs every weeknight at 6:50 p.m. local time (1:50 p.m. EST), and is also available on the iPlayer streaming service.

