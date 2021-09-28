Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis talk to PEOPLE about collaborating on the sequel to 2018's hit Venom

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis Discuss Venom 2: 'We Like to Swim in the Dark End of the Swimming Pool'

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis are a match made in movie heaven.

The two, who share a passion for creating villainous and strange-sounding creatures on film (Hardy, 44, as the titular anti-superhero in Venom, and Serkis, 57, as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films), team up for the first time in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hardy returns to the dual role of Venom and Eddie Brock, while Serkis directs with Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris playing the action film's villainous duo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to work together for years and years because we have, I think, very similar sensibilities and we both like to swim in the dark end of the swimming pool in terms of characters," Serkis tells PEOPLE during a joint interview with Hardy. "We've been in the same world. This was a perfect opportunity."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Making the deal even sweeter for Serkis was the fact that he "loved" the first Venom film, which was released in 2018 and grossed more than $856 million worldwide.

"I loved what Tom had done, and so to come in, to drop into the part of the story where you get to really enjoy the evolution of their, Venom and Eddie's, it just seemed to all make sense," the actor-turned-director says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Hardy shares the same love for Serkis, who he praises as "one of the best characters actors of our generation."

It was Hardy, who's also a producer and has a story credit on the sequel, who actually called Serkis with the offer to direct.

"I know that he has the ability to tell story at an epic level," Hardy explains of his pick for director. (The first Venom was helmed by Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer.)

"He's worked with Peter Jackson on second unit to deliver huge pieces, so it's not out of his wheelhouse. Then as an artist, as a friend, there's a connection there of trying to do something which is epic and complicated and complex. It's great to have somebody there leading it who I know I have a trust as an artist. He has the ability to deliver."