Tom Hardy Loses His Six-Pack to Play Al Capone — See the Crazy Transformation!

May 10, 2018

Tom Hardy is all mobbed up.

The actor, 40, has transformed himself for his role as infamous crime boss Al Capone in the upcoming crime drama Fonzo. The typically toned actor packed on a gut and a receding hairline while shooting in Louisiana. Hardy also had a cigar in his mouth during a scene with costar Matt Dillon, who plays Capone’s close friend Johnny.

The biopic follows the 47-year-old mobster’s battle with dementia after he spent 10 years in prison for tax invasion. Fonzo also stars Linda Cardellini as Capone’s wife Mae and Kyle MacLachlan as the gangster’s doctor Karlock.

In January, Hardy debuted a permanent appearance change, showing off a “Leo Knows All” tattoo on his right bicep. The dad to 10-year-old Louis got the ink after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio over whether or not the 43-year-old would be nominated during awards season for his part in The Revenant, in which the both appeared. (The role earned DiCaprio the Oscar for Best Actor in 2016.)

“Tom and Leo made a bet —  Leo believed that Tom’s portrayal was so awesome in The Revenant that he would be nominated for an award and Tom did not think he would be,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Next up for Hardy, the Brit will star in sci-fi film Venom alongside Michelle Williams.

