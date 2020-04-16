Tom Hardy Transforms Into Gangster Al Capone in First Trailer for New Biopic

Tom Hardy is going full gangster!

On Wednesday, director Josh Trank debuted the first trailer for Capone, a biopic that chronicles the end of the infamous gangster Al Capone's life. Prior to his death in 1947, Capone became a household name for his crimes during the Prohibition era, and the movie — previously titled Fonzo — sheds light on the "untold story" of the man's final years.

In the trailer, Hardy, 42, shows off his transformation into Capone, appearing almost unrecognizable under layers of hair and makeup effects, and always completing the look with a lit cigar between his lips.

The movie also stars Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Cardellini, who plays Capone's wife, Mae.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Trank — who last directed 2015's Fantastic Four — wrote that the movie is set for a May 12 release.

Fans have seen glimpses of Hardy's transformation into the real-life villain via on-set photos in 2018 from the long-awaited movie. The typically toned actor packed on a gut and a receding hairline at the time while shooting in Louisiana.

The Venom actor's tattoos had to be covered for the production — including his storied "Leo Knows All" ink.

In January 2018, Hardy debuted the tattoo that was the result of a lost bet to Leonardo DiCaprio over whether Hardy would score a nomination for his supporting work in The Revenant, in which they both starred in 2015.

“Tom and Leo made a bet — Leo believed that Tom’s portrayal was so awesome in The Revenant that he would be nominated for an award and Tom did not think he would be,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “[Hardy] was nominated. And afterward, he got the tattoo ‘Leo knows all.’ It was a bit in homage to Leo."

Before Capone premieres, Hardy is set to appear on TV screens for content more geared to all ages. The father to 12-year-old Louis will read children's books for BBC's CBeebies show Bedtime Stories.

Set to tell one story a night over the course of a week from Monday, April 27, to Friday, May 1, Hardy will read titles like Hug Me, Under the Same Sky, There’s a Tiger in the Garden, Don’t Worry, Little Crab and more.