Tom Hanks 'Was Having a Wonderful Time' in Australia Before Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says Official

An Australian government official said Tom Hanks was having a “good time” in Australia before he and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks is currently in Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. But late on Wednesday, the actor announced he and Wilson both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, MP Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, said in a press conference after his announcement that Hanks and Wilson were enjoying their time in Australia before his diagnosis. She also addressed if more people will be isolated if they had contact with the actor.

“Tom has been having a wonderful time on the Gold Coast and we are so lucky to have Tom in Queensland,” she said. “These people who’ve come in very close contact with him in recent days and what they will do now, is our experts will work very closely with him, with Baz and all of the crew and then they will self-isolate those people who’ve been in that close proximity.

Image zoom Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

The actor confirmed the positive results on his Instagram Wednesday.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Filming for the movie has been halted after his diagnosis.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”