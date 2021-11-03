The Oscar-winning actor showed up unexpectedly during Diciembre and Tashia Farries's big day last month

Tom Hanks Treated Brides 'Like Family' After Crashing Wedding Shoot: 'Everything We Could Ask For'

Diciembre and Tashia Farries received a big surprise on their wedding day last month.

After tying the knot Oct. 22 in a ceremony near the Santa Monica Pier in California, the couple posed for photos with their 1-year-old son August when they noticed a friendly stranger approaching.

"We see a guy walking through the crowd and initially I'm like, 'Who's this guy getting in our pictures?'" Tashia, 37, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And we hear everyone like, 'Wait, is that Tom Hanks?'"

The next thing the newlyweds knew, the two-time Oscar winner pulled his hat off and started chatting with them. "Immediately he treated us like family," Tashia says.

Hanks, 65, got to know Tashia and Diciembre, 33, by asking them about their backgrounds and requesting a photo with them. "He said, 'Wow, what a beautiful wedding,'" Tashia recalls. "And he said, 'Who's the bride? Who's the groom?' He found out it was too brides and he said, 'Get out. My stock just exploded.'"

The pair made a lifelong friend in Hanks, who pulled a similar move on a couple in New York City's Central Park in 2016. "[He] told us if we ever see him again, in an airport or in any crowd, make sure we come say hi," Tashia says. "He was very nice."

After the interaction, Hanks — with no bodyguards in sight — proceeded with his day and the Farrieses continued with their wedding celebration. "When he left, it was just like, 'Wait, what just happened?'" Tashia says.

Tashia works as a private celebrity chef, so she encounters stars all of the time. But "it was a breath of fresh air to be around someone from Hollywood, an A-list celebrity, that is so humble, very genuine and treated us like we were close friends or family," she says. "There's only one Tom Hanks!"

Diciembre calls the day "everything we could ask for." "You felt all the love around us," she adds.

Now reflecting on their wedding, Tashia and Diciembre, who plan to honeymoon in Mexico, still can't believe Hanks played a part in it. "We looked at our pictures from that night and we're like, 'Tom Hanks just crashed our wedding. Can we talk about that?'" Tashia says.

Tashia's sister also discovered a connection Hanks has to their family: the Cast Away star shares a birthday (July 9) with their brother, who died in 2017.

"It was kind of an extra special moment after the fact for me, knowing that Tom Hanks was there and they had [the same] birthday," Tashia says. "It kind of made me feel like my brother was there."