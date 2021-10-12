Tom Hanks Takes Fans Inside Hollywood's 'Hall of Fame' with Night in the Academy Museum: WATCH

Tom Hanks' new special about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres Oct. 12 on ABC

Tom Hanks is taking movie buffs behind the scenes of some of Hollywood's most iconic productions with a new special.

A Night in the Academy Museum, which premieres Tuesday on ABC, brings viewers into the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The museum, which opened last month, pays homage to the art of filmmaking, and ABC's new special plans to open the doors to movie fans everywhere.

Along with the help of co-host Laura Dern and plenty of other stars, Hanks' ABC special will give fans "what no one else will ever have," he teases in a new featurette — exclusive to PEOPLE — promoting A Night in the Academy Museum. "You will be escorted by the likes of me, and Laura [Dern], Annette Bening, and Danny Glover and Geena [Davis]."

Tom Hanks - A Night in the Academy Museum Featurette Teases ABC Special Credit: ABC

An official synopsis for A Night in the Academy Museum describes the special as "an exclusive look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking."

A Night in the Academy Museum Featurette Teases ABC Special Credit: ABC

Cher describes the museum collection as "so exciting" in the new featurette, adding, "I saw all these amazing things" — including one of her own iconic costumes, a 1986 Oscars look featuring a headpiece designed by Bob Mackie that's on display at the museum.

Fast & Furious' Rodriguez says she "fanned out on the Space Odyssey space suit" in the museum. "I was like, 'Dude, is that Space Odyssey?' "

Other items featured in the museum's collection include the sled from Citizen Kane, Judy Garland's ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, Shirley Temple's dress, and characters like E.T. and R2D2.

"Everybody I think does have that tactile memory of going to the movies," Hanks says in the featurette.

Both Cher and Glover recall their own special movie memories, with the "Turn Back Time" singer pointing to Cinderella as one of the most influential films she's seen, while Glover named The Color Purple as his pick.

"There was an emotional reaction that your body has," Chu, who directed Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, says of seeing so many movie artifacts in person.

Hanks explains in the featurette, "the desire to have this place [the museum] was kind of equal to there being a hall of fame," before telling viewers, "You will see the greatest film clips of all time here."