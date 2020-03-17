Tom Hanks Says His 'Symptoms Are Much the Same' a Week After Coronavirus Diagnosis

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tom Hanks is updating fans on his symptoms a week after revealing that he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star, 63, opened up about his health in a post shared on his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, telling his followers, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs.”

“Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch,” he continued of his life in quarantine, joking that the downside has been Wilson, 63, beating him at cards. “Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

The actor also referenced his previous update, in which he was roasted by his famous friends for using too much Vegemite on his toast while in self-isolation, writing, “But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

“I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love,” he concluded his post. “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve.”

Hanks revealed last Wednesday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while visiting Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote on social media last week.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

As filming for Hanks’ movie has been halted following his diagnosis, the actor and Wilson are now resting in a rented home in Australia, PEOPLE previously reported.

Hanks is the only person from the biopic believed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

“We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst cast and crew and additionally the cast member’s wife,” the representative told PEOPLE on Monday. “Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for their full recovery.”

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths in the United States. Worldwide, there are now 187,990 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,484 deaths.