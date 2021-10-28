Oscar winner Tom Hanks happened upon wedding couple Diciembre and Tashia Farries on the beach in Santa Monica, and stopped for a chat and pictures

Tom Hanks Surprises Couple on Their Wedding Day: 'It Was the Cherry on Top'

Tom Hanks has made a newlywed couple even happier on their wedding day!

Diciembre and Tashia Farries were recently celebrating their big day on the beach by Santa Monica Pier in California when the festivities were crashed by none other than the Oscar-winning actor, 65.

The brides, who tied the knot last Friday, were with with their family and close friends posing for photos when the Forrest Gump star showed up.

In a video of the encounter posted to social media, wedding guests are heard exclaiming, "That's Woody!," referring to Hanks' character from Pixar's Toy Story films.

Hanks is also heard saying, "Oh man, my stock just exploded!" when he meets Tashia.

"We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day," Diciembre told Today on Wednesday.

The newlyweds also said Hanks spent at least five minutes speaking with them and posing for pictures.

Earlier this year, the Big actor and his wife Rita Wilson celebrated their own marital bliss, on the occasion of their 33rd wedding anniversary.

