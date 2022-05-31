Tom Hanks Stars as Geppetto in Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio

Tom Hanks is wishing upon a star!

During Good Morning America Tuesday, Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action reimagining of Pinocchio, inspired by the 1940 animated classic.

In the film, Hanks plays Geppetto, the wood-carver who creates and cares for Pinocchio (played here by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Miles from Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor).

"Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight," Geppetto says in the teaser trailer, reciting the iconic prayer from the original film. "I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight."

Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) directed the movie, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the wise mentor and "conscience" Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, and Luke Evans as the villainous Coachman. Lorraine Bracco plays a new character, Sofia the Seagull.

All are seen in flashes in the trailer, which is set to the beloved Disney tune, "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Tom Hanks Credit: Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Evans, who played the villain Gaston in Disney's 2017 live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast, said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast last year that his Coachman "thankfully" looks "nothing like the character from the animation." He added that the role is expanded for the new movie.

"Things are not going to be the same as they were in the animation. The storyline is very, very similar, but there were some characters that [Zemeckis] was able to dramatically enhance, and the Coachman is one of those," said Evans. "I get to use all of my musical theater experience and skills in this character. I can't tell you too much because I want it to be a surprise, but there are some really wonderful gifts that he gave me as an actor with the character."

Pinocchio Trailer Credit: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

"You see a coachman in many different ways," he added. "I don't want to give away anymore than that. But he isn't just the average human being, if that means anything to you. He's a very unusual creature. He's rather terrifying. If you think Gaston is scary, wait until you meet the Coachman!"