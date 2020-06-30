Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in March and have since recovered

Tom Hanks Says ‘Shame on You’ to Those Who Don’t Wear a Mask and Social Distance: ‘Do Your Part’

Tom Hanks has a simple message for Americans as the country continues its fight against COVID-19: Do your part.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Greyhound, which will debut on Apple TV+ on July 10.

Hanks made his comments when discussing the thematic parallels of what the characters in his movie endure and what the world is dealing with right now amid the pandemic.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he added. "Don’t be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Hanks also gave an update on how he and Wilson are doing months after their diagnosis.

"Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine," he said. "We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

Greyhound — which Apple acquired from Sony Pictures last month — was originally slated for release in May and was then pushed to hit theaters on June 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As most movie theaters remained closed, Apple decided to purchase the film to make it available for viewers at home instead.

The action-packed movie, which Hanks wrote and stars in as Capt. Ernest Krause — a U.S. Navy commander who is finally given his first war-time assignment. Krause is placed in charge of a destroyer, radio code-named “Greyhound.”

Greyhound will be available to stream via Apple TV July 10.