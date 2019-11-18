Tom Hanks Says Playing Fred Rogers Taught Him to 'Talk' Through Disagreements with Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks is taking some tips from Mister Rogers.

The actor, who stars as beloved TV icon Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (out Friday), recently revealed he took some advice from the late star when getting into the occasional disagreement with wife Rita Wilson.

“When my wife and I are going at it on those rare occasions, when she is letting me know that I’m not really listening to her and I’m trying to establish what the ground rules are [for the argument], when we’re going at it like that, one of us will say, ‘Well, you know what? You know what, honey? It’s good to talk. It’s good to say the things we feel,'” Hanks told Entertainment Tonight.

“And I learned that from Mister Rogers,” he added.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, have been married since 1988 and have two sons: Chet, 29, and Truman, 23.

Hanks also has two kids — actor Colin Hanks, 41, and daughter Elizabeth, 37 — from his previous marriage to actress Samantha Lewes, who he divorced a year before marrying Wilson.

Hanks also revealed how the longtime couple likes to spend their downtime — and it’s even sweeter than you think.

“We make soup together,” Hanks said. “Like, if we have a day off and there’s nothing going on… it takes about two to three hours.”

The actor has often opened up about his successful marriage to Wilson, and told PEOPLE in 2015 that their love comes naturally.

“I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there,” Hanks said about what it takes for a successful marriage.

“I still can’t believe my wife goes out with me,” he added. “If we were in high school and I was just funny, I’d never have the courage to talk to her.”

Hanks also said marriage to Wilson has been easy.

“They say it must be hard work. No it’s not,” Hanks said. “Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and its actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opens Friday.