Tom Hanks Says He Discovered the Power of Meditation from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Life-Changing'

"He put me together with his teacher, and it’s an odd, easy, life-changing thing," the Man Called Otto actor said of the practice

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 10, 2023
Tom Hanks Says He Learned How to Meditate from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Easy' and 'Life-Changing'
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty

Tom Hanks has Jerry Seinfeld to thank for his love of meditation.

Speaking with Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired on the Today show Tuesday, the 66-year-old actor revealed that Seinfeld, 68, turned him on to the practice — and even gave him a solid referral to get him started.

"I said, 'Oh, I've been working. I'm taking a year off [because] I'm just really tired. I've been working like six years,' " the Man Called Otto star recalled once telling Seinfeld before the latter suggested meditation.

"He goes, 'No, you've got to. I've been doing it since college,' " Hanks continued, doing an uncanny impression of his actor-comedian friend. "He put me together with his teacher, and it's an odd, easy, life-changing thing."

"And should everybody [meditate]? Sure, why not?" Hanks added.

Hanks recently opened up about how he has moments of self-doubt in his work, despite his storied film career that has nabbed him two consecutive Academy Award wins.

Speaking on the Jan. 3 episode of The Great Creators with Guy Raz podcast, the Forrest Gump actor admitted he has experienced "self-doubt that is pure neurosis" over the course of his career, despite generally considering himself "not a neurotic guy."

For Hanks, "I wrestle with authenticity," he explained. "I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being."

He went on to say shortly after that he doesn't watch some of his own films, including his "big hits," because he sees "the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.' "

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone," Hanks said.

Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree <a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

As for his work in A Man Called Otto, Hanks recently told PEOPLE what it was like working with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his titular character.

"Without a doubt, it's special because, you know, I changed his diapers," said Hanks of Truman, 27. "But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there."

He continued, "I know what that takes, and he does too. It's a little different when it's the whole shebang. He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he's not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he's gotta do it."

A Man Called Otto, based on Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove, is in theaters nationwide Friday.

