"My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did," the actor explained of the pair's different experiences with the virus

Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Wilson Had 'Very Different Reactions' to Coronavirus: It 'Was Odd'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — and his contrasting symptoms compared to his wife Rita Wilson's experience.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner, 63, opens up about battling the coronavirus back in March while in Australia with Wilson, whom he married in 1988. Hanks told the outlet that he and his wife are now "fine" and haven't been met with lingering symptoms since recovering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd," he said. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

"That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway," Hanks joked.

Image zoom Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Rita Wilson/Instagram

The Greyhound actor continued on to say that he was "pretty calm" throughout the experience.

"When we were in the hospital, I said: ‘I’m 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart – am I a red flag case?’ But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," he recalled. "I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Hanks then criticized those who choose not to wear masks, even as top health officials urge the importance of face coverings in slowing the spread of the virus.

"There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands," said Hanks. "I know societally it’s been politicized, but I don’t get it, man. I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: 'I don’t have to do my part.'"

Last week, Hanks again shamed people who frequent public spaces during the pandemic without masks, telling reporters at a press conference that mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing are "simple" ways to look out for others and keep people safe.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he said. "... Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Wilson Celebrates Being a ‘COVID-19 Survivor’ and ‘Five Years Cancer Free’ on March 29

Hanks also told reporters at the time that he and Wilson were the "canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience" since they were among the first celebrities to open up about their coronavirus diagnosis.

"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t," he said. "I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

Greyhound will be available to stream via Apple TV+ on July 10.