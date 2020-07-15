Tom Hanks Says Coronavirus Made His Bones Feel Like 'Soda Crackers'

"Every time I moved I felt like something was cracking inside," Hanks said of his coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks is speaking out about some of the symptoms he had when he contracted coronavirus.

The actor, 64, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday to promote his new movie Greyhound and when asked about his experience with COVID-19, said he and his wife Rita Wilson "had no idea" how they could've tested positive when they were first diagnosed.

Hanks said he first experienced symptoms after he and Wilson, 63, returned to the filming location of his movie on the Gold Coast of Australia after a trip to Sydney.

"I said, 'You know I'm feeling a little punky,'" Hanks told Colbert. "Rita had a headache, she was feeling bad. We were tested… and by the next morning, we were surrounded by people in PPE and we were in a hospital."

The two had "very different" symptoms from each other, Hanks said, explaining Wilson "had horrible nausea," a high-grade fever and had lost her sense of taste and smell, while he did not.

"I had bones that felt like they were made of soda crackers," Hanks revealed. "Every time I moved I felt like something was cracking inside."

The star told Colbert it took him and his wife about eight to nine days to heal from COVID-19.

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in March. In July, the actor criticized those who chose not to wear masks.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said during a press conference for Greyhound. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he added.

Greyhound is now available to stream on Apple TV+.