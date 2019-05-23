Tom Hanks Saddles Up to Man's Chest Tattoo of Toy Story's Cowboy Woody: 'Well, Howdy Partner!'

One fan’s devotion to Toy Story is going to last for infinity and beyond – and it’s got star Tom Hanks‘ seal of approval!

Hanks, who plays Woody in the beloved film franchise, got up close and personal with a fan’s tattoo of his cowboy character in a selfie shared to Twitter.

“Well, howdy partner! Where’s Buzz?” the actor wrote, before signing off with his signature “Hanx.”

In the photo, Hanks, 62, wears sunglasses and a suit as he stands next to the fan, who has his shirt pulled up to show off the large Woody tattoo sitting on his chest.

The character has a smile and is tipping his hat, though the “ANDY” that typically sits under his boot has been replaced with an illegible other word.

Hanks took the photo, with a TODAY show fan, while co-hosting a special hour of the morning talk show that focused on Elizabeth Dole’s Hidden Heroes’ campaign in support of military caregivers.

The unidentified fan isn’t alone in his love for the franchise; back in October, newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got matching Toy Story tattoos, with the musician inking “To infinity” on his wrist and the actress completing the line with “& beyond” on hers.

Hanks’ tweet comes just one month before Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters, nearly a decade after Toy Story 3.

Hanks recently revealed that costar Tim Allen, who stars as astronaut Buzz Lightyear, gave him a heads up that the movie’s final scenes would be emotional before he went in to record his lines.

“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen… these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [He said] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’ And it was!” Hanks said. “The last few sessions – we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”

Toy Story 4, which will include new characters like Tony Hale’s Forky and Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom, hits theaters June 21.