Tom Hanks Says He and His Wife Rita Wilson Will Wait to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but will be waiting for their turn to do so.

The Forrest Gump star appeared on Monday's episode of Today where he discussed the pair's plan to be vaccinated more than nine months after the couple tested positive for the virus while in Australia.

"We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it," Hanks, 64, told host Savannah Guthrie.

Reflecting on his time with the virus, the actor said it was "a tough 10 days."

"But I think what’s much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula, that we didn't give it to anybody," he continued.

Hanks explained that he and Wilson, also 64, followed precautions by "locking down" and wearing face masks, which they still keep on today.

"Not just so that we don't catch it but that you don't give it to somebody in case you are one of those asymptomatic carriers," he said.

Asked if he would receive the vaccine publicly, Hanks replied without hesitation, "Yeah, sure."

Several politicians and healthcare workers have already received the vaccine on live TV including Dr. Anthony Fauci and President-elect Joe Biden.

Both Hanks and Wilson have since recovered from the virus and the Oscar winner will next be seen in the film News of the World, a western in which he's on a mission to reunite a girl with her family.

Directed by Paul Greengrass and based on a 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, the film follows Hanks' Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd as he travels through the frontier to help return a young 10-year-old girl named Johanna, played by newcomer Helena Zengel, to her biological family after she was taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

In a trailer released in October, Kidd introduces himself as a storyteller who reads the news before he comes across Johanna on his travels.

"Ladies and gentleman, my name is Jefferson Kyle Kidd and I’m here tonight to read the news from across this great world of ours," he says.

As he decides to take in Johanna and return her to her family, Kidd protects her from outlaws and dangers after explaining why he's chosen to take this journey.

"She needs to laugh and dream. She needs new memories," he says.

News of the World opens in theaters on Friday.