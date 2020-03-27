Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make a Joyful Return to Los Angeles After Coronavirus Diagnoses

Image zoom Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles two weeks after coronavirus diagnoses in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles!

The couple were photographed driving in L.A. with Hanks behind the wheel and Wilson, both 63, in the passenger seat two weeks after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a gray T-shirt and baseball cap as both he and Wilson wore sunglasses.

Their return to the U.S. from Australia, where Hanks was busy filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, comes just days after Hanks shared a statement on how the couple was feeling on Twitter.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote in a joint statement with his wife. The couple then urged their fans and followers to stay home and self isolate, reminding people that it was the most effective way to avoid the virus, as well as help stop the spread.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” he wrote. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Hanks announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19. Filming for the movie has been halted following Hanks’ diagnosis. The actor is the only person on set believed to have tested positive for the virus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

Wilson and Hanks were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16, with a rep for the actor telling PEOPLE at the time they were “doing very well” under quarantine at their home in Australia.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep, Leslee Dart, said. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are at least 575,800 coronavirus cases in the world, according to The New York Times, with at least 26,638 people having died from the disease.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.