Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the post, "Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson."

On her Instagram, Wilson shared more photos with Lisa Marie and added a lengthier tribute: "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie."

"She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh," she continued. "She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven't heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved."

Wilson added, "Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It's too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."

Lisa Marie died on Thursday, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," began Priscilla, 77. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie previously attended a special screening of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's film starring Austin Butler as Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley, last summer in Graceland. Both Wilson and Hanks — who plays Elvis' manager, Col. Tom Parker, in the drama — were also in attendance, posing for photos alongside Lisa Marie, Elvis' ex Priscilla and Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough.

Just days before her death, Lisa Marie said her father would have been "proud" of the film starring Butler, 31.

Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on Elvis' actual birthday Sunday, Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by the Elvis movie, for which Butler won a Golden Globe for best actor (drama).

"I just want to thank you for coming," Lisa Marie said alongside Butler, daughter Keogh, 33, and the film's director Luhrmann, 60. "I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done. I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."