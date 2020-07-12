Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Arrive in Greece to Celebrate His 64th Birthday

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on vacation time.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple was spotted arriving in Greece to celebrate the Forrest Gump actor, who turned 64 on Thursday.

Hanks, who became an honorary Greek citizen in December 2019, wore a white polo, black shorts, sunglasses, white hat, and sandals while walking with his luggage beside Wilson, 63, who opted for a black shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses. Both stars wore a mask.

On Thursday, Hanks celebrated his birthday by sharing a video on Instagram of himself diving into the pool, resulting in a huge splash. "This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx," he captioned the epic video, referencing his new World War II movie, Greyhound, which dropped Friday on Apple TV+.

Wilson also commemorated her husband's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much," she gushed. "You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing."

The actress and singer then included a quote, reading, "Give me your answer, fill in a form Mine for evermore, Will you still need me, will you still feed me, When I'm sixty-four."

In response to the quote, Wilson replied in the caption with a resounding "YES!"

In recent months, the Cast Away actor has been reminding fans to do their part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which both he and Wilson tested positive for in March.

The couple battled the virus while in Australia and have since made a complete recovery while continuing to self-isolate in Los Angeles after their return.

"What has lingered here is this societal question of doing our part," he told Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday."The idea of doing one's part though should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands."

Hanks said it remains a "mystery" to him that "such a small thing" like helping others "has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all."

Image zoom Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I think a huge majority of Americans get it," Hanks said of taking precautions for the virus, but adding, however, "there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks."

"Let's not confuse the fact, it's killing people. You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part," he said. "I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this."

Hanks continued, "We are all in this together, there are things that we can do in order to help our street, our neighborhood, our town, our city, our state, our nation, and our world."