Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Have Left Hospital in Australia 5 Days After Revealing Coronavirus Diagnoses

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left a Queensland hospital and are now resting at a rented home in Australia five days after revealing they had both tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), PEOPLE confirms.

The pair remain under quarantine in their house, Hanks’ representative says.

The Forrest Gump star announced last Wednesday that he and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus while visiting Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote at the time.

Hanks, 63, had been on Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted following his diagnosis. Hanks is the only person on set believed to have tested positive for the the virus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

On Sunday, Hanks posted an update from his time in isolation, expressing his appreciation for his “helpers,” a friendly gesture that his latest movie character Fred Rogers often spoke of.

Image zoom Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

In his Instagram post, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star captured a photo of his meal of a glass of water and two pieces of toast with Vegemite, a thick Australian food spread high in Vitamin B and made of yeast extract. Keeping him company in the photo were a stuffed animal kangaroo holding an Australian flag and a koala latched onto the Vegemite bottle.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx,” the actor wrote.

Hanks’ reference to the “helpers” comes from a Rogers quote that he would say during turbulent times.

“My mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’ ” the late Fred Rogers would say.

On Thursday, when Hanks gave fans another update on his and Wilson’s health alongside a photo of them wearing caps together in a hospital.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Shares Photo from Quarantine with Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gordon Ramsay have posted on social media to offer their support to the married couple amid the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 66 people have died.