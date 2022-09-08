Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Enjoy Date Night Together at 'Pinocchio' Premiere

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the new live-action reimagining of Pinocchio, now streaming on Disney+

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE.

Published on September 8, 2022 10:50 AM
tom hanks, rita wilson
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are wishing upon a star.

On Wednesday, the couple attended the world premiere of the live-action reimagining of Pinocchio held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Hanks, 66, and Wilson, 65, walked the red carpet together and spoke to reporters together about seeing the 1940 animated classic come alive in a new way for modern audiences.

Hanks, who plays Geppetto in the new movie, also posed with costars Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who voices the title role. Hanks also smiled alongside director Robert Zemeckis, whom he's also collaborated with on films like Forrest Gump, Castaway and The Polar Express.

"As soon I as I heard that Bob was doing it, Bob Zemeckis, I called him up cold and I said, 'Pinocchio,' literally one word. I said, 'Pinocchio,' and he said, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'Geppetto,' and he said, 'Really?' and that was that," Hanks told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "To be in anything, to have a part in 'When You Wish Upon a Star'? Come on."

tom hanks, rita wilson
Jesse Grant/Getty

Wilson and Hanks' relationship leads back to 1981 when they first met on the set of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. They were strictly platonic at the time, as Hanks was still with his ex-wife, the late Samantha Lewes. However, after they divorced, Wilson and Hanks went public in 1986.

tom hanks, rita wilson
Tom Hanks with costar Cynthia Erivo and Rita Wilson. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

In April, Hanks and Wilson celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Wilson shared a photo from their 1988 wedding showing the pair smiling and holding hands as they walk toward the camera.

"34th. 1988-2022. 💕☦️💕," Wilson captioned the post. She also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, set to the sounds of her song, "The Best Days of Our Lives."

tom hanks, rita wilson
Jesse Grant/Getty

After their wedding in 1988, Wilson and Hanks also went on to welcome two kids: Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. Hanks also had two children with Lewes before their split, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

Pinocchio — which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Sheila Atim and Lorraine Bracco — is now streaming on Disney+.

